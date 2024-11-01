Daily Drop: UNC's Worst/Best Case Scenarios?

in other news
Daily Drop: Most Versatile UNC Team?
Monday night marks the start of North Carolina’s basketball season, one that includes six new scholarship Tar Heels,
UNC Will Sell Alcohol at Basketball Games This Season
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Following five years of successful sales at its outdoor sports venues, Carolina Athletics will
5 Keys for UNC to Beat FSU
5 Keys for UNC to Beat FSU Coming off its best performance of the season, North Carolina is again on the road Saturday
5 Reasons The Tar Heels Can Contend For A Title
North Carolina will carry a different look this basketball season. Gone is Armando Bacot after five years of
THI Podcast: The Football Show | Heels' Optimism, Mack's Future, FSU & More
The Tar Heels are back at .500 and look to win a second consecutive game with a victory at Florida State at Doak
North Carolina enters the basketball season ranked ninth in the AP Top 25 but perhaps with the potential to be even better.
In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the Tar Heels’ worst case and best case scenarios.
*Video edits by Jacob Turner.
