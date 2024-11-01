Advertisement

Published Nov 1, 2024
Daily Drop: UNC's Worst/Best Case Scenarios?
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
North Carolina enters the basketball season ranked ninth in the AP Top 25 but perhaps with the potential to be even better.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the Tar Heels’ worst case and best case scenarios.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

