CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina took care of SMU on Tuesday night at the Smith Center earning an 82-67 victory improving to 3-1 in ACC play.

And in this edition of 3 Things, we discuss some keys to the Tar Heels’ win, including elevated defensive performance against one of the better offensive teams in the nation, RJ Davis’ night and emerging leadership, and what this means.

UNC improved to 10-6 overall while the Mustangs dropped to 11-4 and 2-2.

*Video edits by Chelsea Sipple.