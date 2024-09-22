Daily Drop: What Happened in the Locker Room After JMU...

Saturday’s performance for North Carolina’s football program was a low point in the second stint of Mack Brown’s tenure at UNC. But what happened afterward shined an even stronger light on what transpired in and after the Tar Heels’ 70-50 loss to James Madison at Kenan Stadium.

As we at Tar Heel Illustrated reported Saturday night, Brown said some things to his team about being the right or wrong coach for the program. Many people, however, have either misread or taken out of context what we know was said.

In a special edition Daily Drop, Jacob and AJ discuss what we know, the story we ran Saturday night, if anything has changed since then, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

