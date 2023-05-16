In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss North Carolina’s retention rate for its signed recruits going back to the start of the Mack Brown part two era.

This isn’t a criticism of Brown at all, it’s more a look at who has left, who has stayed, with some perspective offered. It should be noted, that the transfer portal gives the appearance that no schools can hold on to their players, so that must be taken into consideration when listening to this discussion.

