In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina big man Armando Bacot and where he can finish in a variety of statistical categories at UNC in his fifth season with the Tar Heels.

Bacot opted to use his Covid season and will be back this coming campaign, and as already Carolina’s all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles, what will his final numbers in those departments look like, and where else will he climb concluding his career in highly impressive company?

