North Carolina’s passing game is ranked No. 66 in the nation after two games, and while the Tar Heels’ offense overall is at No. 24, the passing numbers are surprising given UNC has a generational quarterback in Drake Maye.

So why are UNC’s passing numbers as low as they are? Is it the scheme, a ack of receivers getting open, Maye has been off?

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.