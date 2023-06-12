In this edition of the Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss what they believe are the three best coaching decisions North Carolina legend Roy Williams made during his time with the Tar Heels.

AJ wrote about this in a piece a few weeks ago, and here he and Jacob discuss it.

We’d like to know your thoughts on this topic, so do so on Twitter, on our Facebook page, or do so on our premium board as a subscriber to Tar Heel Illustrated by signing up for only $8.33 a month. That gives you access to ALL of our premium content, plus engagement on our message boards, which are highly informed and respectful.

********************************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

********************************************************************************