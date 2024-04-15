RJ Davis has a decision to make, and all of Tar Heel Nation is waiting on what it will be, including the North Carolina coaching staff.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss the timeline for a decision by Davis. Is there one? When has Hubert Davis told him he needs to know? That & more in this drop.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

