North Carolina will attempt to win its ninth game of the season Wednesday night when the Tar Heels face West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte.

UNC has won nine games or more in a season just twice since Mack Brown left the program for Texas in 1997, one of which was last season.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss why this matters, and while it wouldn’t entirely mean the Heels have reached their goals, it would still be an accomplishment, as history suggests.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.