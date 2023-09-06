North Carolina is coming off a huge win this past weekend when the Tar Heels handled South Carolina by two touchdowns, but don’t expect a letdown, as UNC has an easy built-in source of motivation for this weekend.

The Heels host Appalachian State, which won in Chapel Hill in 2019, and last season scored 40 points in the fourth quarter embarrassing Carolina, even though Mack Brown’s team won the game.

In today’s Daily Drop, sponsored by Better Help, THI Publisher Andrew Jones, who has talked to coaches and players this week, discusses this and why there shouldn’t be a letdown with the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

