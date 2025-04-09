Published Apr 9, 2025
Daily Drop: Why Cade Tyson Staying at UNC Makes Sense
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

As North Carolina continues working through the transfer portal, little has been discussed about Tar Heels that could return other than Seth Trimble’s news and occasionally what Ven-Allen Lubin may do.

So, lost in all of this is Cade Tyson, the junior forward who has not entered the portal or formally announced a return to UNC. So, in this Daily Drop, we discuss Tyson, what his options are, and why staying at Carolina might make sense for him.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

************************************************

*We are giving away some FREE subscriptions to Tar Heel Illustrated. All you need to do is subscribe to our YouTube channel, follow us on Twitter/X, and follow us on Facebook, and you’ll be registered into three pools to be randomly chosen to win FREE 1-year subscriptions to THI.

*We will choose new followers/subscribers if we reach the following goals by reaching 25,000 by July 4 for YouTube; 40,000 for Twitter/X by July 4; and 20,000 for Facebook by July 4.

*Subscribe & follow us now & you may win a year or more of FREE THI!

************************************************