Daily Drop: Why Cade Tyson Staying at UNC Makes Sense

As North Carolina continues working through the transfer portal, little has been discussed about Tar Heels that could return other than Seth Trimble’s news and occasionally what Ven-Allen Lubin may do.

So, lost in all of this is Cade Tyson, the junior forward who has not entered the portal or formally announced a return to UNC. So, in this Daily Drop, we discuss Tyson, what his options are, and why staying at Carolina might make sense for him.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

