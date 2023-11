^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL: GET 75% off a 1-year subscription to Tar Heel Illustrated. It works out to $2.09 per month. Use Promo code" Rivals2023

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Omarion Hampton leads the nation in rushing with 1,414 yards, he’s scored 15 TDs on the ground as well, and has passed the 100-yard mark for six consecutive games.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss what consideration Hampton should get for postseason honors and why he isn't getting more national attention.

First-Team Al-ACC? Absolutely. First-Team All-American? Maybe. ACC Offensive Player of the Year? Perhaps.

We hit on all of that in this discussion.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.