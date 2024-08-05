Mack Brown turns 73 two days before North Carolina opens the season August 29 at Minnesota, yet he appears as vibrant as any time since returning to UNC in 2018, and says he has no time table as to when he will walk away.

In today’s Daily Drop, after an extensive recent one-on-one interview with Brown, THI Publisher Andrew Jones shares his thoughts about how long Brown will coach, suggesting the Hall of Famer still has plenty left in his tank.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

