As North Carolina continues looking to add a frontcourt player to its basketball roster through the transfer portal, it’s wise for Tar Heels fans to begin looking at the kind of player Hubert Davis likely will end up signing.

Instead of a true low post player 6-foot-11/7-footer, the Heels will get someone more in the mold of Vanderbilt’s Ven-Allen Lubin, whom we focus on in today’s Daily Drop.

We floated his name out there Sunday, confirmed contact with UNC, which is increasing, and here we look at what kind of addition he might be.

What kind of player is he? Is he more low-post than many have been led to believe? And how much would he fit in?

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.