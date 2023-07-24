North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown hasn’t minced words this offseason saying his team must shed the “soft” narrative about them, so he and the staff has made changing that one of the team’s points of emphasis.

Have they done that, what must the Tar Heels do to change that narrative, and why is it important?

In today’s Daily Drop, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones share their thoughts on this, as UNC is a week away from the staff of fall camp. The Tar Heels open camp August 2 and play their first game September 2 versus South Carolina in Charlotte.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

