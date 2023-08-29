Darryn Peterson recently made news when he announced he would be taking unofficial visits to Kentucky on October 14, and Ohio State the following weekend. Tar Heel Nation shouldn't panic, however. The nation's third-ranked junior will also be heading to North Carolina as well as two other campuses this fall. He and his family are in the process of scheduling an unofficial visit.

Just about every program in the nation has offered the five-star guard, but UNC is among a very small and select group that he will consider. The attention is understandable. Peterson is a rare mix of size, athleticism, and skill that not only makes him the highest ranked pure guard in the 2025 class, but perhaps the top backcourt player in all of high school.

Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with his father, Darryl, Sunday night about the newest stage of his recruitment, and where North Carolina stands in the grand scheme of things:

