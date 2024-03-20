Two North Carolina Tar Heels were named All-Americans by the United States Basketball Writers of America on Wednesday afternoon.

Senior guard RJ Davis was voted to the first-team, and graduate forward Armando Bacot was voted to the third team. Davis was also an Associated Press and NABC first-team All-America, among other services placing him on the top team.

Davis leads the ACC in scoring at 21.1 points per game. He scored a career-high 42 points on Feb. 26 against Miami to break the all-time Smith Center record. That was one of 21 times he has scored 20 or more points and four times he scored 30 or more. He won ACC Player-of-the-Week honors four times, the only player in the conference to win more than twice.

He is shooting 41.1% from three-point range, 88% from the free throw line, and is averaging 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. Davis averages 3.0 three-pointers per game, which is on pace to break the single-season UNC record. Earlier this season, Davis tied the UNC record for consecutive made free throws (41) and set the UNC record for consecutive games with multiple 3FGs (23).

Bacot earned second-team All-ACC and All-Defensive team honors, which were named last week. He was first-team all-conference the previous two seasons. He is averaging 14.0 points per game, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.4 blocks, and is shooting 54.5% from the field, and77.8% from the free throw line.

He has seven 20-point games and 16 double-doubles (84 career). Bacot is Carolina’s all-time leader in rebounds, offensive rebounds and double-doubles and the third-leading scorer in UNC history. He set the ACC career record for games played and is second in ACC history in rebounds and third in double-doubles.

