TarHeelIllustrated - Davis' Course Laced In Hoops Royalty

CHAPEL HILL – Hubert Davis is a Carolina guy through and through. But his basketball DNA isn’t relegated to just all things Dean Smith, Bill Guthridge, and Roy Williams.

No doubt Davis has spent the last 33 years of his life fully connected to the hierarchy of college basketball, immersed in an approach and culture that has proven to stand among the best in the sport. But his path also includes other elements of basketball royalty, and that has made Davis who he is today.

“Well, that's one of the things I'm very thankful for,” Davis said Tuesday during his introductory press conference as UNC’s new coach. “Obviously, that I had the experience of playing here for four years under Coach Smith and Coach Guthridge. And the experience on and off the court from them the four years that I was here was invaluable.

“But I'm very thankful and blessed to have experienced other things as well. You mentioned I played for Pat Riley for three years. Can't ask for a better coach.”

Riley coached Davis for a few years when they were with the New York Knicks. Riley played in college at Kentucky, where his jersey is retired, then won an NBA title playing for the Los Angeles Lakers before being a part of six more NBA titles as an assistant coach, head coach, and executive. He was named NBA Executive of the Year in 2011 and is regarded as perhaps the greatest coach/executive in NBA history.

Learning about basketball and the nuances that make each coach unique is one thing, but plane rides, locker room chats, and seeing how highly successful coaches handle highs and lows might be the most valuable things Davis learned from his many NBA associations in the game.

“There's so many things in terms of, with (Riley), the preparation and the process that you have to have just to have a chance to be successful,” Davis said.

But his run with legends didn’t end there.