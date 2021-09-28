Davis Doing The Legwork For 5-Star 2023 Forward J.J. Taylor
J.J. Taylor is the type of player who gets recruited by programs like North Carolina.
The Chicago native is ranked No. 5 overall in the Class of 2023. Taylor's accolades have been many. His most recent award was being named the Most Valuable Player at the Pangos All-American Camp this past summer.
Taylor has the valued combination that professional scouts are looking for from up and coming teenagers. He is totally positionless. At 6-8, he combines skill, height, length, and athleticism from any spot on the perimeter.
Rob Cassidy was at Pangos and came away with a popular take after watching a dominant couple of days from the five-star.
