J.J. Taylor is the type of player who gets recruited by programs like North Carolina.

The Chicago native is ranked No. 5 overall in the Class of 2023. Taylor's accolades have been many. His most recent award was being named the Most Valuable Player at the Pangos All-American Camp this past summer.

Taylor has the valued combination that professional scouts are looking for from up and coming teenagers. He is totally positionless. At 6-8, he combines skill, height, length, and athleticism from any spot on the perimeter.

Rob Cassidy was at Pangos and came away with a popular take after watching a dominant couple of days from the five-star.