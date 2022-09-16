Hubert Davis went on a full-fledged tour of the Big Apple area on Wednesday and Thursday.

He and assistant coach Jeff Lebo were in Roselle, NJ, on Wednesday to see Tar Heel commit Simeon Wilcher. They followed that up with a full day on Thursday. The duo made their way to Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains to see Johnuel "Boogie" Fland and Danny Carbuccia. Davis also spoke at the New York Basketball Coaches Clinic while he was at the school.