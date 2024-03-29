LOS ANGELES – No decision about his future has been made yet, North Carolina guard RJ Davis said following the Tar Heels’ loss to Alabama on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena.

When Davis walked off the floor, after the 89-87 setback, it could have been for the final time as a Tar Heel. A senior, he can use the Covid year for a fifth season at UNC next year if he chooses. Or Davis could embark on a professional career, that could include playing in the NBA.

As somber as Carolina’s locker room was following the game, and Davis often looking down at the floor when responding to reporters, the question about his figure still had to be asked.

“I don’t even know,” Davis responded. “I haven’t even thought about it. I haven’t even put into thought what that would look like just because I’ve lived in the present moment. I don’t really know what to say or answer that question right now.”

Davis said the same earlier in the month when discussing his future options. He maintained he’d have to wait until the season ended before taking a deep dive into that process.

Carolina Coach Hubert Davis has consistently given the same response when the topic has come up.