Davis Facing Options, Decision About Returning or Going
LOS ANGELES – No decision about his future has been made yet, North Carolina guard RJ Davis said following the Tar Heels’ loss to Alabama on Thursday night at Crypto.com Arena.
When Davis walked off the floor, after the 89-87 setback, it could have been for the final time as a Tar Heel. A senior, he can use the Covid year for a fifth season at UNC next year if he chooses. Or Davis could embark on a professional career, that could include playing in the NBA.
As somber as Carolina’s locker room was following the game, and Davis often looking down at the floor when responding to reporters, the question about his figure still had to be asked.
“I don’t even know,” Davis responded. “I haven’t even thought about it. I haven’t even put into thought what that would look like just because I’ve lived in the present moment. I don’t really know what to say or answer that question right now.”
Davis said the same earlier in the month when discussing his future options. He maintained he’d have to wait until the season ended before taking a deep dive into that process.
Carolina Coach Hubert Davis has consistently given the same response when the topic has come up.
“If RJ decided not to come back for an extra COVID year, I’m in 100 percent support of that,” Hubert Davis said a couple of weeks ago. “If he would come back, I am in 100% support of that. I’m glad that our players have choices.”
Davis’ personal achievements this season were significant. He has been named to just about every first-team All-America squad out there, was named ACC Player of the Year, and climbed into UNC’s top five all-time scoring list.
This season was also by far the most fun he’s had at UNC. Only that the Heels came up short in accomplishing their main objective.
“I feel like me and Mando (Armando Bacot) have a lot of love for this place, and we didn’t want things to end how it did last year,” the New York native said. “We wanted to come back and restore success in this program… This sucks because of how much we believe in each other, and we could have done a lot of really great things with this team.”
The Heels failed to make the NCAA Tournament last season, one year after losing in the national championship game. Depending on decisions teammates make about returning, the Heels should contend for the top of the ACC again next season, a possibility that would be greatly enhanced if Davis returns.
In addition, he could become Carolina’s all-time leading scorer with a fifth season, too. Tyler Hansbrough tops the list with 2,872 points, but Davis is 784 behind. Why is that number meaningful? He finished this season with exactly 784 points.
Odds are, many more factors will go into his decision, whenever it’s made and released to the public. One thing is for sure, pulling the jersey from his back won’t be easy.
“I just love putting on this jersey,” he said. “I love playing for Coach Davis and the rest of the coaching staff, and playing for Carolina fans.”