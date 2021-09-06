Davis Has More Than Moved Over Just One Seat

CHAPEL HILL – An assistant taking over as the ehad coach is much more than just moving over one seat.

Some obervers theorize it is literally just moving one seat, no big deal. But that’s more a distant view, one that lacks true understanding of the demands of the job. And it is much more than the game, teaching players, and motivating.

Assistants do those things, too, though there is a difference. A pretty big one, Hubert Davis says.

“A lot of people ask me what’s the difference between being an assistant coach and a head coach, as an assistant coach, all day long you’re just making suggestions,” Davis recently said in a zoom with the media, his first since being introduced as North Carolina’s new basketball coach April 6.

“‘What about this, wanna do this?’ And as a head coach you’re not making suggestions you’re making decisions. That’s the biggest difference.”

Decisions about everything.

Some coaches may not appreciate when tagged with the term “CEO,” but that is absolutely a big part of the job. Loose ends some places eventually turn up everywhere.

But so far, with Davis five months into his job as Roy Williams’ successor and the next in line caring for something bigger than anyone that has been a part of it, including Dean Smith, the former Tar Heel sharpshooter and 12-year NBA veteran says things are going well.