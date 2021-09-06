Davis Has More Than Moved Over Just One Seat
CHAPEL HILL – An assistant taking over as the ehad coach is much more than just moving over one seat.
Some obervers theorize it is literally just moving one seat, no big deal. But that’s more a distant view, one that lacks true understanding of the demands of the job. And it is much more than the game, teaching players, and motivating.
Assistants do those things, too, though there is a difference. A pretty big one, Hubert Davis says.
“A lot of people ask me what’s the difference between being an assistant coach and a head coach, as an assistant coach, all day long you’re just making suggestions,” Davis recently said in a zoom with the media, his first since being introduced as North Carolina’s new basketball coach April 6.
“‘What about this, wanna do this?’ And as a head coach you’re not making suggestions you’re making decisions. That’s the biggest difference.”
Decisions about everything.
Some coaches may not appreciate when tagged with the term “CEO,” but that is absolutely a big part of the job. Loose ends some places eventually turn up everywhere.
But so far, with Davis five months into his job as Roy Williams’ successor and the next in line caring for something bigger than anyone that has been a part of it, including Dean Smith, the former Tar Heel sharpshooter and 12-year NBA veteran says things are going well.
“Nothing about being a head coach the last five months has been hard,” said Davis, who has landed three transfers and three class of 2022 recruits since taking over. “It’s been an adjustment, but it’s been a great adjustment. Just working alongside the coaching staff, Coach (Jeff) Lebo, Coach (Pat) Sullivan, Coach (Sean) May, and Coach (Brad) Frederick, and Coach (Jackie) Manuel; all those guys have (made) the transition easy.
“When you’ve got great kids and great character guys on and off the court that I do, and hang out with every day, it’s really easy. The biggest thing is I’m not making suggestions anymore, you’re making decisions.”
That is a big deal, as Davis will eventually learn. Losses will be on him, that’s how this works. His in-game decisions will be highly scrutinized, fans will lack patience, and the media will cover it accordingly.
Perhaps sitting back and allowing a season to play out will be the fairest approach. Afterall, who was at their very best early in any job they have had? So, the eyes will be more focused on what Davis does when the games begin, but he doesn’t appear too concerned.
UNC basketball is a family, the players and coaches say, and that is something with which Davis has plenty of experience. Figuratively and literally.
“I’ve been married 22 years and I’ve got three kids,” he said, smiling, “I’m used to making some decisions.”
It helps, however, he hired Lebo to serve as an assistant coach. Before returning to his alma mater, Lebo spent 20 years of his life as a college head coach at Tennessee Tech, UT-Chattanooga, Auburn, and East Carolina where he posted a 327-248 record, winning 20-plus games five times. He led Auburn to 24 wins in 2009.
Twenty years running four different programs, whatever it is Lebo can help Davis with from a purely basketball perspective is one thing, what he can do from a running-the-team, leadership, and management standpoint is something else. And that stuff sometimes weighs down a coach.
“His suggestions and his take on different things and responsibilities I have as a head coach is so valuable,” Davis said. “I wouldn’t be able to do this job without coach Lebo. I’m so glad that Jeff is here, he’s a great friend and he’s a great coach and he is unbelievable to work with.”
So, Davis has the job, a very big one at that.
UNC basketball isn’t just a sports organization, it’s a culture. For many, it’s a way of life. And Davis is charged with the responsibility of maintaining its unique perch.
He moved one seat over, but that’s quite a seat where he now sits.