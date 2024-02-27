CHAPEL HILL - On a night when North Carolina guard RJ Davis recorded a career-high 42 points, the most by a Tar Heel in the Smith Center, mistakes and blunders by the Tar Heels can be easily overlooked.

North Carolina (22-6, 14-3 ACC) scraped by Monday night, defeating the Miami Hurricanes 75-71 for its third straight win, but it didn’t come without a struggle.

While the focus will be on the Tar Heels’ allowing a 13-point lead to shrink down to one, their inability to establish a presence down low led to the heavy-reliance on Davis and the three-minute scoring drought in the final minutes..

Miami (15-14, 6-12) made a concerted effort to prevent entry passes and allow Armando Bacot to take over the game, much like the way he did in the second half of the first matchup in Coral Gables.

That was the game plan and it worked.

Bacot finished with just five points on four shot attempts, tied for his season-low in both categories, while Jalen Washington did not attempt a field goal in seven minutes of action. Miami's denial defense in the post was as aggressive as anything UNC has seen all season.

“I would say that they made it really difficult because not only was [Armando] getting fronted by a strong big in (Norchad) Omier and (Michael) Nwoko, but they also had helpside defenders on his backside,” said UNC forward Jae’Lyn Withers. “Everyone was ready to collapse and go for the ball as soon as it left the passer’s hands.”

UNC committed 12 turnovers, with more than half when intent of getting the basketball on the block to Bacot or other bigs.

Carolina Coach Hubert Davis credited the Hurricanes’ approach for the offensive disruption, but also looked towards his guards to make better passes.