CHAPEL HILL – With North Carolina opening its season Monday night at home versus UNC-Wilmington, it may do so without junior forward Puff Johnson.

Johnson, along with RJ Davis, Justin McKoy, and Jalen Washington, missed the Tar Heels’ exhibition game October 28. As it stands, Davis and McKoy will play in the opener, but Washington certainly won’t, and Johnson is a game-time decision, UNC Coach Hubert Davis said Friday.

In a press conference in advance of the top-ranked Tar Heels starting their season, the second-year coach was asked where each of the four players are with respect to their health.

“RJ is doing great, he’s been practicing the last couple of days,” Carolina’s coach said. “Justin McKoy’s not sick anymore, he’s been practicing the last couple of days. It’ll be a game-time decision in terms of Puff.”

Davis (sprained right hand) is back running the point after averaging 13.5 points per game and 3.6 assists. He also averaged 4.3 rebounds, and grabbed 19 in the two games in New Orleans. In fact, Davis’ career highs in points (30), assists (12) and rebounds (12) each occurred in different NCAA Tournament games.