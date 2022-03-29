Davis Not Focused On Historic Nature Of Duke-UNC In The Final Four

CHAPEL HILL – Hubert Davis has no interest in getting into what North Carolina and Duke meeting in the Final Four this weekend means to the sport of college basketball or anything else, for that matter, that doesn’t directly pertain to his team’s preparation for the game.

Davis, however, did acknowledge Tuesday during a press conference in the Smith Center that he’s surprised this has never happened before.

“I am, I’m very surprised,” he said. “I can’t believe the last time that we’ve both been to the Final Four (in the same season) was when I was 20 years old in 1991. I am surprised that it hasn’t happened before, and I think it’s very funny that the last two times we’ve been to the Final Four I’ve been at the Final Four.”

Davis said that laughing, but also noting he was an assistant coach under Roy Williams in 2016 when the Tar Heels lost in the national championship game at the buzzer, and a year later when they won it all, getting their redemption for the painful defeat one year earlier.

But as the basketball world begins navigating its way this week through the dough-kneading process of the many storylines accompanying this obviously historic occasion, the amazement factor is still there and likely will be right up to the tip off.

“I am surprised,” Davis said, again reiterating what he said several times during the press conference. “As celebrated and as successful as both programs have been, for us to not have met in the Final Four very many times is surprising.”