SYRACUSE, NY – Perhaps Pete Nance summed it up best, as Tuesday night was approaching Wednesday morning in the bowels of JMA Wireless Dome, when discussing the play of RJ Davis earlier that night.

Davis didn’t exactly stuff the stat sheet, though he had solid numbers in North Carolina’s 72-68 victory over Syracuse, but it was another element to his game that was as important as anything in the Tar Heels winning their fourth consecutive game.

Toughness. And Davis brought boat loads into this cavernous building, so much that it assuredly even cost him a comfortable night’s sleep.

“RJ’s tough. He took that first one and got back up and came in and made some big-time plays,” Nance said, when asked about a charge Davis took on Orange freshman guard Judah Mintz with 10.7 seconds remaining and the Heels clinging to a one-point lead.

“That was probably one of the biggest plays of the game, him taking that charge against Mintz sticking his nose in there. Kind of an underlined hero of the game, RJ, for sure.”

Nance had just put the Tar Heels ahead, 69-68, with a layup off a wild sequence along the baseline following his missed free throw. The Orange chose to push the pace, with Mintz darting up the court intent on getting to the rim. Only Davis was alongside him, and eventually in his path long enough to draw a charge.

But this wasn’t just any old charge, and it wasn’t Davis’ first attempt of the night leading to an injury. He tried something similar with Mintz early in the second half, but was whacked in the nose and went to the bench for a while.