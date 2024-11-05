Davis Responds to Elon Run Leading Tar Heels to the Win

CHAPEL HILL – In less than a four-minute span, Elon went from hanging around No. 9 North Carolina to leading the Tar Heels inside their own hallowed hall Monday night.

But an old reliable hot hand lifted the Tar Heels to a 90-76 victory on a night that had many UNC fans on the edges of their seat more in fear than excitement.

A sometimes-entertaining UNC team flirted with running away from the Phoenix but couldn’t quite hit that next gear. But then the unthinkable happened: a 12-point Tar Heels lead midway through the second half became a two-point deficit in a span of 3:55.

A 14-0 Elon run allowed it to forge a 71-69 lead with 6:48 remaining, and major national shocker was unfolding.

“We talked about in a huddle, 'how are you going to react? How are you going to respond,’” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said after the game.

So, how did the Tar Heels respond?

RJ Davis.

The reigning ACC Player of the Year, and preseason pick to repeat the honor, lifted his mates onto his capable shoulders and triggered a 21-5 run to close out the game. Starting when it was 71-69, Davis scored 10 of UNC’s next 16 points positioning it in safe mode from embarrassment.

“The biggest thing is he kept shooting,” veteran forward Jae’Lyn Withers said about RJ Davis. “Usually, like if guys get to missing, they slow down shooting and try to let it come to them, he just stayed aggressive.”

The Elon run that stunned the 17,242 in attendance was paced by two players. T.J. Simpkins and Nick Dorn, whose father was a star football player at UNC and played in the NFL, and whose brother was recently a starting safety with the football Tar Heels and had a short stint in the NFL.