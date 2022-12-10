CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina is changing some.

Some.

And it’s on the defensive end.

Tar Heels Coach Hubert Davis said during his weekly press conference Friday afternoon at the Smith Center he wants his team to extend its defensive pressure more moving forward. This is in response to some recent success applying this tactic, and perhaps looking to jar things within his struggling team.

The Heels went from 18 points down at Virginia Tech last Sunday to trailing by just three because its extended pressure served them like Popeye chugging a can of spinach.

“It gave us a spark of energy,” junior guard Caleb Love said.

It was also effective.

“We’re going to do that more,” Davis said before repeating it again. “We’re going to do that more, I really liked it.”

The Tar Heels (5-4, 0-1 ACC) forced only three turnovers extending its defensive pressure, which included plenty of traps, but also much more active hands and arms in passing lanes, and forcing Hokies big man Justyn Mutts to have the ball some in the backcourt.

The effectiveness showed in getting Tech to play faster, thus missing shots it was hitting earlier in the game in building a 57-39 lead with 12:38 remaining. The dialed-up defense worked versus Alabama in Carolina’s third game in Portland, which prompted Davis to use it once his team fell nearly 20 points behind last Sunday.

“The players this week have come to me individually and said how much they did like it,” Davis said. “And that this is something they would like to do more.”