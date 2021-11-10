Davis Signs His First Recruiting Class As UNC Head Coach

CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina head men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis announced the National Letter of Intent signings of four high school prospects on Wednesday.

The four signees include Tyler Nickel of Massanutten, Va., Will Shaver of Birmingham, Ala., Seth Trimble of Menomonee Falls, Wis., and Jalen Washington of Gary, Ind.

“The young men we want to sign have to be able to shoot and be versatile guys who can play multiple positions,” says Davis. “We were specifically looking in this class for a point guard, a shooter with size and two big men who are versatile on both ends of the floor, and we were able to get all of that with these four players.”

Nickel plays for Coach Carey Keyes at East Rockingham High School in Elkton, Va.

“We knew we had to improve our shooting and Tyler’s not only a great shooter but a tremendous all- around player at his size,” says Davis. “He’s a wing that is outstanding defensively and competes hard on both ends of the floor. He is built to play on the biggest stage. He desperately wants to be on the floor against the best players and teams in the country. His relentless work ethic and skill give him a chance to be one of the best wings ever to play at UNC. I’ll never have to coach effort or motivate Tyler to play hard on every possession because the passion to play is built into his character.”

Shaver is home schooled.

“Will is a versatile big,” says Davis. “He can consistently score in the post with either hand and can shoot it well from three. He is effective in pick and roll and pick and pop situations, and he loves to pass. He’s a really good passer out of the post, so when teams have to double team him, because he can score, he has the ability to find open shooters all over the floor. He holds a special place for me because he was the first 2022 kid to commit. And he’s from Alabama and we’ve had a couple of players from there in Pete Chilcutt and Garrison Brooks, who were pretty good players for us.”

Trimble, the younger brother of J.P. Tokoto, who played for the Tar Heels from 2012-15, plays for Coach Jason Hallenbeck at Menomonee Falls High School.

“Seth is the fastest point guard in the country with the ball,” says Davis. “He’s the most athletic point guard, combo guard in the country. As good as he is, his ceiling is ridiculous. He’s the best on-the-ball defender I saw as we evaluated the class of 2022. Seth can pick up full court and create havoc on the defensive end and with his athleticism and speed he is almost impossible to stop at driving the ball into the paint. He is a true point guard in that he loves to get people involved.”

Washington attends West Side High School and is coached by Ricky Carter.

“Jalen is the best shooting big in the country in this class,” says Davis. “His touch from 12-15 feet in the mid-post is outstanding. I can’t remember a guy who will be coming into college who is that skilled. He is athletic, has great size and is a good passer. I’ve talked about wanting versatile bigs who can score in the post and are excellent offensive rebounders, and he can also defend guards on the perimeter. That’s what I want and we got the best one.”



