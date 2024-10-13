Davis, Staff Make Way West to See Miikka Muurinen

Just about all of the attention from Tar Heel Nation revolves around who could join Derek Dixon in North Carolina's 2025 haul when it comes to recruiting. The coaching staff is focused on that subject as well, but not completely.

Hubert Davis and his assistants are working tirelessly with Class of 2026 prospects, especially the ones who are possible reclassification candidates. Miikka Muurinen is at the top of that list.

Davis and company made their way recently to AZ Compass Prep just outside Phoenix to see the 6-10 power forward who is ranked No. 39 among all high school juniors by Rivals.

“Hubert Davis and one of his assistants came out to watch Miikka work out, "Compass head coach Pete Kaffey told THI Sunday night. "He went in and talked to them for at least 20 minutes in the office. We had practice, and then they had to leave. But from what I have heard it went well.”

Muurinen later called it a "casual talk" via text later on Sunday night. North Carolina offered Muurinen in late July after a huge Peach Jam showing as he led Brad Beal Elite to the 16U title. He averaged 17.8 points per game and four rebounds. Muurinen hit 14 of 28 three-pointers, and shot a very impressive 70% from two-point range.

Muurinen has been the subject of heavy reclassification talk. He has taken full advantage of his available junior official visits this fall which has only fueled the speculation. He has already visited Utah. Michigan, Arkansas, and Duke since Labor Day. When we asked North Carolina would get a visit he responded "for sure."