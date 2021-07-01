Isaac Traudt saved North Carolina for last in more ways than one.

The 6-foot-9 forward out of Grand Island, NE, was the seventh and final official visitor to Chapel Hill in June. Traudt also concluded a busy month of trips for himself that ended up at UNC. He began with an unofficial to Creighton on June 1 followed by officials to Nebraska (June 4), Virginia (June 13), Michigan State (June 17), and finally North Carolina beginning last Saturday.

Traudt's visit finished around lunch time Monday, and Tar Heel Illustrated was scheduled to speak with him that afternoon, but an unscheduled layover didn't allow the family to finally get back to Omaha until Tuesday evening.

We spoke with him once he got back to Nebraska and ended up with a better picture of his overall visit and where North Carolina stands on the midst of his recruitment: