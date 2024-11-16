Davis-to-Davis: Conversation of a Shared Experience

CHAPEL HILL – One of the benefits of having a coach who was All-ACC and played in the NBA for 12 years is he shares many of the same experiences his players are going through.

He been there, done that. And it includes the ebb-and-flow from good times to struggles.

So, North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis called on what he learned early in his senior season back in November and December of 1991, and used it to help veteran guard RJ Davis, who has gotten off to a bit of a slow start shooting the basketball this season.

The ACC Player of the Year last season, Davis shot 39.8% from 3-point range and was a first-team All-America.

The marksmanship that made him deadly from the perimeter a year ago hasn’t yet carried over into this campaign. Davis entered the Tar Heels’ 107-55 win over American on Friday night at the Smith Center only 4-for-18 from outside, and just 10-for-34 overall from the floor.

He appeared a tad out of sync in that the shots he was getting weren’t the same as a year ago. So, his head coach had a talk with the program’s fifth all-time leading scorer earlier this week to let him know not only can he relate to what RJ is going through, but to tell him it will be okay, too.

“I told him I felt like I could relate to him in regards to, I remember my senior year,” Hubert Davis said. “The guys that I rolled with, or my better friends on the team were King Rice, Rick Fox, Pete Chilcutt and my roommate Justin Kuralt was the head manager. They were one year older than me, and they left, and I remember being the only senior.

“And even though I was playing with great players like Derrick Phelps and Brian Reese and Eric Montross, my senior year it took me a little while. It was just the rhythm was just a little off. I (was thinking) where were my boys? I would get the ball, but I would get it at a different spot, and it was just a little different rhythm. And it really took me a little bit of time my senior year to find that rhythm. And once I did, I was ready to go. And I feel the same way with RJ.”