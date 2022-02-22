Davis To Manek To Bacot Juiced Heels To Important Victory

CHAPEL HILL – Setting the stage: After Louisville cut North Carolina’s lead to one point with 2:57 remaining in their game Monday night at the Smith Center, the Tar Heels failed to score on their next possession despite attempting two shots.

The Cardinals also didn’t cash in on their next possession. So, with the ball again, Tar Heels guard Caleb Love yo-yo-yo’d at the point, looking for a teammate or to create, but he was well defended and forced to give up the ball.

UNC sophomore guard RJ Davis popped to the top of the key and received the pass from Love. He swung it to Leaky Black on the left wing but got the ball right back. Davis then went to work.

Four dribbles, including a crossover that got him into the lane as he went by Louisville’s El Ellis, he froze Louisville’s Sydney Curry, who was guarding UNC forward Brady Manek. Manek stealth-like snuck toward the basket behind Curry, Davis dropped a soft dime to Manek drawing 6-foot-11 Louisville big man and defensive dynamo Malik Williams to help out.

That freed up UNC junior big Armando Bacot, and as Manek left his feet, he flipped the ball to Bacot for a thunderous one-handed slam giving Carolina a three-point lead with 1:33 left to play. The crowd went ballistic, and while the game wasn’t over at that point, in a sense it was, as the Tar Heels eked out a 70-63 victory.

“It brought us a lot of momentum,” Love said. “Seeing that play got the crowd into it. Also, it gave us some energy to get a stop on the defensive end. Plays like that show how much we care about each other and how willing we are to share the ball with each other. It was a great sight to see.”

Louisville’s Jarrod West missed a three-point attempt 24 seconds later that Bacot rebounded, and the Heels (20-8, 12-5 ACC) salted away the game with a Love layup and some free throws.

It was a highlight reel on a night there were few. It was also another indicator that Manek, who spent the last four seasons becoming the 14th all-time leading scorer at Oklahoma, and Bacot have forged a comfortable and occasionally lethal combination in which their chemistry has grown rather strong.