Davis' Tone, Heels' Late-Game Vibe Came Through At Clemson

CLEMSON, SC – To paraphrase, legendary former North Carolina basketball coach Dean Smith occasionally used a certain line to calm his team in tense moments on the road in hostile environment:

"There are a billion people in China who couldn’t care less about who wins this game,” Smith would tell his team during a timeout, or something along those lines.

The tactic was simple: Yes, this is a very stressful moment, but it’s just a basketball game and not too big for the team to handle.

Hubert Davis played for Smith at UNC, as did his uncle, Walter Davis, whose jersey hangs in the rafter in the building that dons Smith’s name. So naturally, Davis learned some things from his innovative former head coach. And on Tuesday night in rowdy Littlejohn Coliseum, the first-year Carolina coach channeled a bit of his inner Smith in the game’s waning moments.

“In the huddle, they were a little out of control,” Davis said, not long after the Tar Heels escaped Clemson with a 79-77 victory. “And I was trying to calm them down and just say, 'Look, guys, we've been in this situation before just last week.' I made a joke to them. I said, 'Look, guys, all we need to do is score and get a stop and we win.’”

But it didn’t stop there. The punchline, or more the mood-easer followed.

“‘The great thing about it is let's try not to go into overtime, let's win this game in regulation so we can get home at a good hour of the night,'” Davis said, smiling. “And they all started laughing.”

That took place with 21 seconds remaining on the clock and the score knotted at 77-77. Following the inbound, Caleb Love made a straight-line drive to the basket, drew a Clemson defender, and dished the ball to trailing big man Brady Manek, who laid in the ball giving UNC the game-winning points with 3.1 seconds left to play.

The moment wasn’t too big for Davis or his team. They are navigating his inaugural season as the fabled program’s leader and until a week ago, hadn’t really been tested in a down-to-the-wire situation. Only two games prior to last week’s win at Louisville had seen margins of less than four points inside the final minutes: A win over Brown at home in November and a loss at Notre Dame in early January.