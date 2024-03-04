Davis Walking on Senior Night, But Might He Use the Covid Year?
CHAPEL HILL – RJ Davis has a decision to make.
Tuesday night, he will play in the Smith Center for perhaps the last time in his college career. Or maybe he won’t, as another season awaits the scoring guard from White Plains, NY.
Davis’ freshman class is the last one that can still take advantage of having an additional year of eligibility due to Covid. So, Davis can return for one more season. But will he?
“I haven’t even thought about it. Just hearing you say that out loud is kind of just crazy, especially me being a senior and kind of just went by super fast,” Davis said several days ago.
He said his approach won’t be any different than any other time in his career, he’s just looking to come out with a win.
“That’s my approach,” Davis said. “I’m not thinking about it being my last (home game) here as a Tar Heel. I just want to finish out strong.”
Multiple factors likely will play a role in Davis returning. He isn’t projected in any mock draft as being selected in the first round in June, so would he roll the dice on himself hoping to land a two-way deal, or showcase his talents in a different basketball environment looking to make an impression on a GM somewhere in the NBA?
Or does returning for another season with financial assurances with NIL likely being more lucrative than even a two-way deal with the NBA make the most sense. Davis could also continue improving his game, and would climb many statistical charts at UNC, including making a push as the program’s all-time leading scorer.
With 1,926 points right now, Davis is tenth all-time at Carolina. He is 49 points behind Antawn Jamison for ninth on the list.
The Tar Heels can still play as many as 11 more games if they advance to the championship games of the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament. If they play eight games, for example, and Davis continues his scoring average of 21.5 points per game, he would finish this season with 2.098 points. That would place him fifth all-time in Carolina scoring.
Tyler Hansbrough owns the all-time scoring mark at UNC with 2,872 points, which would be within reach for Davis if he were to play a fifth year. Three-pointers, free throw shooting, and assists, are all other stat lists Davis could be among the all-time leaders at UNC if he returns.
But for now, it’s about Senior Night, in which seven players, including three walk-ons, will be recognized. Davis is among them.
“He is going to be honored as a senior (Tuesday),” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said. “We did the same thing with Armando last year, and we did the same thing with Leaky (Black) the previous year. So, we’re going to celebrate him as a senior, and he should be celebrated. And I’m really excited about him and his family being here and being celebrated (Tuesday) night.”
Personally, Davis’ relationship with UNC women’s basketball star Deja Kelly could also factor into what both do. She walked on Senior Day on Sunday, but could also use her Covid year and return.
Both are doing well in NIL and likely would earn even more money next year playing again for the Tar Heels.
Davis and his family have plenty to sort through, but only once the season ends.
“It’s not really a discussion,” Hubert Davis said Monday during the weekly ACC conference call. “I’m in favor of what each individual player wants to do… Whatever decision that they feel like it’s best for them and their family, I am in 100 percent support of that. So, if RJ decided not to come back for an extra Covid year for his fifth year, I’m in 100 percent support of that.
“If he would come back, I am 100 percent in support of that.”
And if it is his last game as a Tar Heel? The third-year head coach wasn’t interested in dealing in hypotheticals Monday, but he did express what it has meant coaching RJ Davis.
“The four years that I have coached RJ, I can’t think of coaching and being around a better player and a better family than his. It just is,” Hubert Davis said.
“Obviously, there are other players and other families at that level, but nobody can be a better player on and off the court, and have a better family to be a part of this program than the Davis family.”
And who knows, Davis will walk with the seniors Tuesday night, but may walk again next year, too.
