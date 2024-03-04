CHAPEL HILL – RJ Davis has a decision to make.

Tuesday night, he will play in the Smith Center for perhaps the last time in his college career. Or maybe he won’t, as another season awaits the scoring guard from White Plains, NY.

Davis’ freshman class is the last one that can still take advantage of having an additional year of eligibility due to Covid. So, Davis can return for one more season. But will he?

“I haven’t even thought about it. Just hearing you say that out loud is kind of just crazy, especially me being a senior and kind of just went by super fast,” Davis said several days ago.

He said his approach won’t be any different than any other time in his career, he’s just looking to come out with a win.

“That’s my approach,” Davis said. “I’m not thinking about it being my last (home game) here as a Tar Heel. I just want to finish out strong.”

Multiple factors likely will play a role in Davis returning. He isn’t projected in any mock draft as being selected in the first round in June, so would he roll the dice on himself hoping to land a two-way deal, or showcase his talents in a different basketball environment looking to make an impression on a GM somewhere in the NBA?

Or does returning for another season with financial assurances with NIL likely being more lucrative than even a two-way deal with the NBA make the most sense. Davis could also continue improving his game, and would climb many statistical charts at UNC, including making a push as the program’s all-time leading scorer.

With 1,926 points right now, Davis is tenth all-time at Carolina. He is 49 points behind Antawn Jamison for ninth on the list.

The Tar Heels can still play as many as 11 more games if they advance to the championship games of the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament. If they play eight games, for example, and Davis continues his scoring average of 21.5 points per game, he would finish this season with 2.098 points. That would place him fifth all-time in Carolina scoring.