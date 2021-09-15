Dawson Garcia Discusses First Few Months At UNC & More

Below is video of Garcia’s full interview along with some notes and the transcript of what he had to say:

For the season, Garcia shot 48 percent from the floor, including 35.6 percent from three-point range. He scored 15-plus points in a game 10 times last season, 18-plus nine times, and was at 20 or more points in six contests. Garcia pulled down eight-plus rebounds in 10 games and was at 10 or more in five contests. The Prior Lake, MN, native was the Big East Freshman of the Week three times.

He was 9-for-13 from the floor that night, including 1-for-4 from the perimeter, plus he hit all five of his free throw attempts. Garcia even handed out a pair of assists against the Heels.

His high scoring game was 28 points in a loss at Villanova and his high effort on the glass was 13 boards in a win at Georgetown. In an upset win over the Tar Heels at the Smith Center, Garcia scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

At 6-foot-11 and 235 pounds, Garcia led the Golden Eagles in scoring with 13.0 points per game and rebounding at 6.6 per contest last season as a freshman. He attempted 106 free throws, converting 78.3 percent.

Garcia fielded questions for about 12 minutes on why he decided to transfer to UNC, Kerwin Walton’s part in that process, what he likes about Hubert Davis, the Carolina basketball culture, and so much more.

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina forward Dawson Garcia met with media Wednesday afternoon for the first time since transferring from Marquette in July.

Q: What was your UNC recruitment like the first time, and how close were you to choosing the Tar Heels?

GARCIA: “The first time around, North Carolina was heavily in the mix. It was close honestly North Carolina was in my top seven, top five, but then I ended up just choosing to go to Marquette.”





Q: Did playing in Chapel Hill against the Tar Heels last season factor into your decision to transfer?

GARCIA: “I don't know if it's factored that much, because I still have that good relationship with Coach Hubert, and obviously Kerwin got that connection. It was cool to play in here, such a historic building last year, but at the end of the day I came here because it was the best fit for me.”





Q: What are the advantages of being a left-handed player?

GARCIA: “Actually, the only thing I do is shoot the ball left-handed. I'm actually right-handed in real life. I think I finish better with my right because I throw with my right. So honestly, I think that's my biggest advantage, is being right-handed in life, but just a left-handed shooter.”





Q: Why do you shoot with your left hand?

GARCIA: “When I grabbed the ball for the first time. Probably how I was raised, my dad when he taught me to play basketball probably had me shooting left-handed.”





Q: What was Kerwin Walton's role in you transferring to UNC?

GARCIA: “He played a good role, just 'cause me and Kerwin had some really good years together in AAU. and I know what he's about he's a really hard worker, he keeps the main thing the main thing. I was just excited to come here and be a part of great team with him.”





Q: How did you adjust?

GARCIA: “I'm still learning every day, still adjusting every day. Kerwin's been a big piece of it, just having someone around. Having someone around that you're comfortable with helps a lot.”





Q: What was Hubert Davis's recruiting pitch to you?

GARCIA: “I think he really just laid out what's realistic, and me having a great opportunity to come in here and help this team out a lot. We're very talented this year so the sky is the limit. And that was really the biggest selling point.”





Q: Did he express how he wanted to use you as a player?

GARCIA: “He just wants to use me as a versatile player. Allow me to be a playmaker, whether it's coming off ball screens, setting ball screens. He just wants me to be able to play loose and just do what I do best.”





Q: What were your initial thoughts about the program?

GARCIA: “Honestly my first initial thought when I first came here was just how cool it was that all the pros come back, and people that I grew up watching. They're all back here and they are treated like family still. It's not it's not a joke around here. They don't say that lightly. And it's just cool because the pros they come back, and they chop it up with us. They respect us, they give us pointers, it's just like one big family, and that's the coolest thing that I've noticed so far.”





Q: What are the differences between the 4 and the 5 spot?

GARCIA: “We start official practice on September 28, so right now we're just kind of laying down the footprint. But it's been good, me being new here kind of learning the system. And that's just basically what we're doing so far just kind of getting the basics down.”





Q: Have you gone over any specifics?

GARCIA: “Yeah, we have, you do different things and different types of plays, but we haven't really sat down and put in all our plays.”





Q: How does it feel to be a part of a program with a lot of tradition but also it starting something new?

GARCIA: “It was great just because it's a great opportunity. Just to show people, what we all know we can do.”





Q: What did you focus on improving this summer?

GARCIA: “I actually spent my summer out in Memphis. Working out training, and I really just felt like I became a lot more of a consistent shooter. A better playmaker, I feel like my reads have gotten a lot better. And overall, on defense too, I worked on my defense a lot staying in front of people whether it's one through 5. And just continue to build my base and getting stronger, more explosive. I think those are all things that I accomplished this summer.”





Q: What do you bring to the team?

GARCIA: “I think first off, I bring good energy when we're on the court. I like to compete, and I think I'm just someone that can step in and help his team tremendously. Whether it's on defense, offense, getting a bucket, playmaking or just doing the things that I do.”





Q: Would you have stayed at Marquette had it not been for a coaching change?

GARCIA: “I think it was more so just because of the transition. I felt comfortable with the coaching staff at Marquette. Wojo (Steve Wojciechowski) is still my guy and I still talk to him every once in a while. Nothing but good things to say about him and that staff. I think it was just more just being comfortable with the staff at Marquette prior. And then just coming here already having that relationship with Hubert, and having Kerwin here as well, and just being a part of a dynasty.”





Q: Does Wojo joke about going to you going from a Duke guy to UNC?

GARCIA: “Not really, he just says I'm gonna remember these games for the rest of my life, so he's excited for me.”





Q: What the biggest difference between playing in Chapel Hill as a visitor vs playing for UNC?

GARCIA: “I would say the biggest difference is, the name across my chest. I'm here working out with my teammates now, getting close with them. I’m just excited for the season to get underway.”