The thoughts of Dawson Garcia wearing Carolina blue have been dancing in the heads of Tar Heel Nation since since the early spring.

Marquette limped into the Dean Smith Center on February 24 with an 11-11 record and left town with an 83-70 upset win. Garcia was a huge reason. He led all scorers with 24 points and also reached the double-double plateau by adding 11 rebounds.

But as fate would have it, that win was not enough to secure Steve Wojciechowski's job status as the head coach of the Golden Eagles. Garcia subsequently entered his name into the NBA Draft process despite the hiring of Shaka Smart.

All of those factors created a buzz among the Tar Heel faithful that Garcia might be a candidate for the transfer portal. That happened Friday when he announced he was indeed putting his name in while also remaining in the draft. He has until July 7 to withdraw his name from the NBA process.