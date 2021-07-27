Dawson Garcia led Marquette in scoring and rebounding as a freshman last season, though at times he was rather inconsistent. His high-end games, however, were outstanding, and are the focus here as we continue Dawson Garcia week at THI.

Garcia averaged 13.0 points per game and 6.6 boards per contest. He shot 48 percent from the floor overall, including 35.6 percent (26-for-73) from three-point range. He attempted 106 free throws, converting 78.3 percent. He made the Big East All-Freshman team.

He scored 15-plus points in a game 10 times last season, 18-plus nine times, and was at 20 or more points in six contests. Garcia pulled down eight-plus rebounds in 10 games and was at 10 or more in five contests. The Prior Lake, MN, native was the Big East Freshman of the Week three times.

Here is a look at Garcia’s five best games from last season and what they might mean for the Tar Heels moving forward: