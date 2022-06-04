Day One Camp Report
CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina had its first camp day on Saturday in the Koman Center. Over 500 campers came to spend around four hours getting tested for their 40-times, broad jump, vertical jump an...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news