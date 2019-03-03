Day One: Good Vibes & Plenty Accomplished
CHAPEL HILL – A new era of North Carolina football was ushered in Sunday in full force with the pomp and pageantry of the school’s marching band and cheerleaders, numerous former players on hand an...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news