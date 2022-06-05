CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its second day of its summer camp season Sunday at the Koman Football Center, and approximately 400 high school players were in hand to get some teaching from UNC and other coaches.

The camp is about more than just Mack Brown and his staff looking for players, or getting closer looks at ones already on their radar. It is an opportunity for kids to get seen by colleges from all levels. More than 30 football programs from all levels were also on hand to evaluate the campers.