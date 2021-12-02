Dean Dome Energy New For Most Heels, And They Loved It

CHAPEL HILL – The official attendance for North Carolina’s 72-51 win over Michigan on Wednesday night at the Smith Center was 19,938, but it might as well have been several hundred thousand.

Given what the Tar Heels experienced in their cavernous home arena last season, in which fans were only allowed in for the final two home games, and at a maximum of 15 percent capacity (3,263), the near-filled Dean Dome was busting at the seams.

It wasn’t lost on the players, either.

At times, they appeared to play to the crowd with gestures of excitement, and simply elevating their verve to a level few of them have experienced.

“It felt good, it felt great,” said sophomore guard Caleb Love. “Just having the fans in there – I love our fans – they were into it the whole game, the whole 40 minutes. We just feed off them and let their energy play off ours.”

A couple of times, Love clearly looked into the crowd to feed off of its energy, but he gave it right back to them. As he did so, the fans got louder, especially after some highlight-reel plays during the Tar Heels’ 43-18 run in the second half that allowed them to pull away from the No. 24 team in the nation.

But it wasn’t just a treat for the younger Heels that missed out on experiencing a normal basketball season a year ago courtesy of COVID and its effects. Armando Bacot, who started as a freshman during the 2019-20 campaign and played before many full houses at the Dean Dome, identified this night as truly special.