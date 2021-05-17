ROCK HILL, SC - With spring high school football seasons now over, the 7-on-7 and camp seasons are underway. This past weekend, THI was at The Battle of "Football City USA" 7-on-7 Tournament in the Palmetto State and the VTO Sports High School Regional Football Showcase at Rocky River High School in Charlotte, NC.

There were some North Carolina targets and potentially some future prospects on display that was observed and we uncovered some nuggets of information at the other location.