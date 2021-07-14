The recruiting front for Mack Brown and the North Carolina coaching staff is starting to heat back up again.

The month of June was huge as the Tar Heels added four recruits to their class of 2022 with 4-star DE Beau Atkinson, 3-star LB Randy “Deuce” Caldwell, 3-star OT Justin Kanyuk, and 4-star DB Marcus Allen all committing to play at UNC. The program entered June with just four commitments, but now has nine.

And it looks like July will also be big month for the Tar Heels. The month got off to an impressive start with 3-star QB Conner Harrell made his intentions public that he will play for Brown and Carolina. And now, as the middle of the month is here, several more big-time UNC targets are set to make their decisions.