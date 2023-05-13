The upcoming month of June will be huge for the North Carolina coaching staff. With thirteen commitments in the class of 2024, the Tar Heels still have several spots left on its recruiting board.

Several UNC recruiting targets have scheduled official visits to Chapel Hill for four weekends in the month of June. Also, Carolina Coach Mack Brown's football camps will bring huge numbers of prospects on campus as well for unofficial visits.

The one-day camps will run June 4 and June 7, while the specialist camp is on June 11. There will also be a 7-on-7 camp and linemen camp held on June 14, 21, and 22.



THI has compiled a list of targets that have scheduled official visits. This list will be fluid as five committed Tar Heels have yet to schedule their visits: