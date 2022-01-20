With January being a huge recruiting month, the North Carolina football staff has been on the trail this week.

UNC Coach Mack Brown and assistant coach Dre' Bly were joined with recently hired defenive head Gene Chizik and assistant Charlton Warren in Geogia, which has led to them handing out a few offers to prospects.

Georgia is a major state in the recruiting blueprint for the Tar Heels. Chizik and Warren have great connections in the state and will be called on to help bring more prospects to Chapel Hill.

One of those prospects is 2023 defensive back Caleb Downs, who is the younger brother of current Tar Heel wide receiver Josh Downs. Bly, who is the Downs’ brothers uncle, and the staff stopped in to see the family.