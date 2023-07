THI's Director of Football Recruiting Deana King answers several questions about North Carolina football recruiting.

The Tar Heels currently have 24 commitments in the class of 2024 and will be looking to add a few more in the next few weeks.

Wide receivers Alex Taylor will announce his decision on July 29, Jonathan Paylor on August 5, and Javarius Green on August 18. All three players have the Tar Heels in their top lists.