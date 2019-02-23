CHAPEL HILL - Basketball is a game of runs.

And, in Saturday's 77-59 win over Florida State in Chapel Hill, North Carolina used a second-half eruption to end the sixteenth-ranked team in the country’s eight-game winning streak.

With 10:36 remaining on the Smith Center clock, FSU’s RaiQuan Gray hit a contested 3-pointer to cut UNC’s lead to 56-52. On the next possession, however, Luke Maye banked in a deep three that turned out to be the catalyst for a game-sealing 16-1 run that stretched all the way to the 4:24 mark.

The Seminoles missed ten shots during that six-minute stretch and didn’t make a single field goal until Devin Vassell hit a 3-pointer with 1:57 remaining, showing just how dominant the Tar Heels were during a crucial portion of the game.

Senior Cameron Johnson, who finished with a game-high 18 points along with freshman Nassir Little, said UNC’s domination during the run was down to keying in on FSU’s biggest threats on offense.

“You kind of identify guys that are dangerous in certain aspects and you kind of pick up on their tendencies throughout the game,” Johnson said. “The better you can shut that off, the more you can frustrate them and force them to do stuff they’re uncomfortable with. And, we had guys that made shots and made plays and that was really helpful.”

Junior point guard Seventh Woods said guarding the ball was a key during that stretch.