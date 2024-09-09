North Carolina won for the second time in as many games this season with a 38-20 victory over Charlotte on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

In all, 69 Tar Heels got into the game, including 13 true freshmen.

Carolina led 21-6 at halftime and 38-13 late in the game. The Tar Heels had a big day running on the ground and got valuable experience for quarterback Conner Harrell.

UNC is in action next Saturday at home against FCS member North Carolina Central.

Here is a statistical breakdown of UNC’s offensive performance including players’ grades:

*34 Tar Heels played at least one snap on offense.