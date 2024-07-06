Anticipation for North Carolina’s trip to Kansas on November 8 will be sky high as the game approaches in four months, and rightfully so.

Two of the top three college basketball programs of all time squaring off in perhaps the most storied building in the sport is something to celebrate, cherish, and look forward to. It will also mean UNC has played true road games at the other six blueblood programs this century.

Now, blueblood is certainly a subjective term, as is fabled. Indiana might not be a blueblood any longer, and Connecticut hasn’t reached fabled status, but they are in a group of seven programs now that stand above the rest of the nation from purely a historic standpoint.

So, with the huge game at Phog Allen Fieldhouse on tap for this coming season, we wanted to look at the Tar Heels’ history playing against and at the other top non-ACC programs in the sport’s lore.

It should be noted that UNC has also played at UCLA, Indiana, Kentucky, and UConn this century, and of course annually at Duke. We are also adding five other programs that have won national championships and are regarded as among the top programs of all-time not in the ACC.

Other ACC teams that would make such a list are Louisville, Syracuse, and to a small degree NC State. But we will not look at Carolina’s history against them or the Blue Devils. This is strictly nonconference programs.

This will be UNC’s second ever trip to Lawrence, KS, and first in 64 years. Carolina beat the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse, 78-70, on Dec. 17, 1960.

Kansas has never played in Chapel Hill, so its visit on Nov. 14, 2025 will be its first time at UNC.

Here is UNC’s history versus the other top non-ACC programs that have national championships: